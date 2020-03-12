Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 394,438 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4,504.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

IGOV stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

