Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 41,071 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 697,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

