Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 76,523 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.