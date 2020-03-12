Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 52,670 SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 10.53% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITE. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $753,000.

Shares of FITE stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

