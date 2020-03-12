Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,308.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,207 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $62.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

