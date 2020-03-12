Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.54 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

