Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $112.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $162.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

