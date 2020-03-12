Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,381,931 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.66% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $435,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,072,000 after buying an additional 458,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 993,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after buying an additional 93,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233,379 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 722,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

