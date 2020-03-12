Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 212,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,910 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 111,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

