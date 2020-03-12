Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 6,517 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

