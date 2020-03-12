Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 66,147 SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 23.62% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIMS opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

