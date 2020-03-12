Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,547,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 14.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 6.35% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $3,014,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $150.23 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

