Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $57,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

