Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,015 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.76% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $45,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $51.64.

