Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 377.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

