Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

NYSE:OLN opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.30. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.