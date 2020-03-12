Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.31 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of ViaSat worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter worth $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

VSAT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

