Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $52.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.