Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $4.53 Million Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.31% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

