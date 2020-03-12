Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 1,104.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

SCHK opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

