Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $465.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.62% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $465,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after buying an additional 1,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,289,000 after buying an additional 309,767 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,513,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.