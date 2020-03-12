Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 678,075 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 654,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 920,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 446,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

