Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1,652.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

