Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $53,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 405,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 105,621 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.60 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

