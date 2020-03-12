Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of AON stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $164.44 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

