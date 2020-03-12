Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $1.73 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

