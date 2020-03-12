Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $116,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

