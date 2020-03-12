Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

