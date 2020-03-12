Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 16,013 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,894,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

