Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 47,130 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $111,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $50.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

