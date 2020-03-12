Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 8,886 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.