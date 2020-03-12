Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $414,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $35.13 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

