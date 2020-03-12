Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.79% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $133,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

