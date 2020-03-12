Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 11,656 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

