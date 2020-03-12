Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 118,068 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,068 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 16.18% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $150,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 352,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the period.

LVHD stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

