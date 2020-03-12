Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,542 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

