Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 19,284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.56% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $149,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $170.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.29 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

