Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 29,719 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.83% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $183,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.97 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.