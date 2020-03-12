Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 53,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,551 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $148,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

