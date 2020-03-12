Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

