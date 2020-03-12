Financial Survey: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 51.85% 25.88% 7.32% Omega Healthcare Investors 36.73% 8.38% 3.75%

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 2 0 2.33 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 3 0 2.50

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $44.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 7.49 $474.08 million $2.50 18.40 Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 7.68 $341.12 million $3.07 10.24

Apartment Investment and Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

