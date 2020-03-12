FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for LiDCO Group (LON:LID)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LID stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. LiDCO Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.71.
LiDCO Group Company Profile
LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.
