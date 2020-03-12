FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for LiDCO Group (LON:LID)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LID stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. LiDCO Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.71.

Get LiDCO Group alerts:

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.