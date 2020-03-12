First Analysis Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – First Analysis issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. First Analysis analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

