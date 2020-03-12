First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

