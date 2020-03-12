Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.86-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.312-15.601 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

