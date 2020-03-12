Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $153.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

