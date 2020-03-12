Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 15,387 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 679.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 47,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

