Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 3,916 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,742,000 after buying an additional 1,278,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,429,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

