Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of VF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,746,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.87 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.