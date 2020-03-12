Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,424 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 112,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of FITB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

